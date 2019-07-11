13 arrested in raid on illegal cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth

Thirteen people are facing drug trafficking charges after Halifax police raided an illegal cannabis dispensary on Main Street in Dartmouth Wednesday evening.

Members of the Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP's drug unit executed a search warrant on the Atlantic Compassion Club Society shortly after 5 p.m., police said in a news release.

Police said they seized cannabis and cannabis-related products, drug paraphernalia including scales, and a quantity of cash. Police have not yet said how much cannabis and cash was seized.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. is now the only legal seller of cannabis in the province.

Police arrested 13 people, six men and seven women, who are expected to appear in Dartmouth provincial court this morning to face charges of trafficking a controlled substance and other drug-related charges.

This isn't the first time the dispensary has been busted. In April, police arrested nine people and seized about $7,000 in cash, 2.2 kilograms of cannabis and about 2,500 other cannabis products. There was also a bust at the business in December.

MORE TOP STORIES