12-year-old N.S. girl a victim of sextortion, say RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating a case of alleged sextortion involving a 12-year-old girl from Yarmouth County.

According to a police news release, the girl's mother contacted Yarmouth RCMP just over a week ago to say her daughter had sent intimate images of herself to someone she met online. The mother said those images were then shared with others.

The victim had been chatting on social media with someone she didn't know. That person requested intimate images and videos and she sent them. She then blocked the person.

But a short time later, someone else in her contact list told her that the suspect was threatening to release images if she didn't unblock him. She did, only to face demands for more videos and more threats to release them if she didn't comply. She sent more.

It was then the victim was contacted by another person online.

Message

"So I don't really know u but someone sent me nude pics of you," the message read in part.

The girl then blocked this second account and told a parent what had happened.

RCMP are now trying to identify the individuals who contacted the girl.

Police say once an image is online, it can never be fully deleted.

