12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday and 91 recoveries.

That brings the total active cases to 369.

There are eight new cases in the central zone. Six of these are close contacts of previous cases, while two are under investigation.

Three cases are in the eastern zone. Two cases are close contacts, and the other is under investigation.

One case is in the northern zone and is a close contact.

There is still "limited" community spread in the central zone, while the other zones are being monitored.

Nova Scotia health authority labs completed 3,576 tests on Monday.

There are 38 patients in hospital with the virus as of Tuesday, with 15 in intensive care.

As of Monday, 588,991 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Nova Scotians, with 43,561 of those being a second dose.

"While I'm encouraged to see low case numbers being reported, I want to remind Nova Scotians to remain vigilant and follow all the public health measures and protocols," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

"The decision to move to the next phase is not only based on COVID-19 activity, but also on public health and testing capacity, hospitalizations and vaccination rates."

Reopening plan starts tomorrow

On Friday, Rankin and Strang announced details of Nova Scotia's reopening plan, the first phase of which begins Wednesday.

This includes outdoor dining, gathering outside with a group of up to 10 without distancing, and non-essential retail opening to 25 per cent capacity.

People can now travel throughout the province as of Tuesday, while still following restrictions.

Vaccine appointments are now available to everyone in Nova Scotia aged 12 and up and as of Tuesday, about 56 per cent of the total population has received at least one dose.

On Monday, Strang told CBC's Information Morning he's confident Nova Scotia will meet the vaccine targets laid out in the reopening plan and optimistic the plan will advance in two-week intervals. Each phase is slated to last between two and four weeks.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported five new cases on Tuesday. The province has 142 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases on Tuesday for 90 active cases. One person is in hospital with the virus.

P.E.I. reported zero new cases on Tuesday. There are four active cases.

