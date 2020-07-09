$113M Nova Scotia RCMP headquarters dealing with radon problem

Increased ventilation and continuous air monitoring have been implemented inside parts of the Nova Scotia RCMP headquarters in Burnside after unacceptable radon gas concentrations were detected last year.

Prolonged exposure to the naturally occurring, odourless gas can lead to lung cancer.

Radon gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canada, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, which says even small amounts can be harmful.

Air quality was tested between January and May of last year on the first floor of the $113-million facility that opened seven years ago.

All radon levels were below the Canada Labour Code requirements for federal workplaces, but exceeded Health Canada thresholds in four areas.

Health Canada says radioactivity of above 200 becquerels per cubic metre (Bq/m³) requires mitigation within two years.

Testing showed readings slightly over 200 Bq/m³ in four rooms.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said a plan to lower radon levels in the affected areas was developed by a workplace health and safety committee, Health Canada and the building's owner, Public Services and Procurement Canada.

"What we did was increase ventilation and continuously monitor the radon levels in those affected areas and then continued to resample," Clarke said.

Thirteen rooms and suites on the first floor had concentrations above 150 Bq/m³, which exceeds the 100 Bq/m³ safety threshold recommended by the World Health Organization.

The Canada Labour Code says radon concentrations must be below 800 Bq/m³ in federal government workplaces. The RCMP noted radon levels at its Nova Scotia headquarters were below that.

How the test results were obtained

However, the Government of Canada Radon Guideline also suggests a maximum air concentration of radon within dwellings and public buildings such as schools, hospitals, long-term care facilities and prisons of 200 Bq/m³.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) obtained the test results through federal access-to-information legislation and a complaint to the Information Commissioner of Canada.

The union is fighting a planned move of the RCMP Operational Communications Centre from Truro, N.S., to the RCMP headquarters at 80 Garland Avenue in Burnside.

CUPE Local 104 president Kathleen Hippern declined comment.

In a post on the CUPE Local 104 website, the union claimed the elevated radon levels were detected in the space where dispatch technicians are to be located.

Clarke said she was unable to comment on the accuracy of that claim.

The union said the RCMP had not shared reports that proved the mitigation had improved the radon levels.

"We are deeply troubled by the lack of communication and continued secrecy surrounding this whole workplace relocation," said the post. "These important health and safety issues are the latest in a long line of issues surrounding this move."

