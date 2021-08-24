11 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Seven of the cases are in the central zone, including three are related to travel. Four are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases are in the northern zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two cases are in the western zone and related to travel.

There have been 18 recoveries, bringing the active case total in the province to 49. There are currently no hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,387 tests on Monday.

Premier-designate Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, announced Monday the province aims to move into Phase 5 of its reopening plan on or before Sept.15. It would mean the end of mandatory public health rules like masking, gathering limits and physical distancing.

This phase is contingent upon 75 per cent of the population having two doses of vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 69.6 per cent of Nova Scotians had received a second dose

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 58 new COVID-19 cases in its first report since Friday, including four cases among staff and inmates at the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac. There are 173 active cases in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador had two new cases Monday, and 15 active cases in all.

Prince Edward Island reported one new case Tuesday. The province now has six active cases.

