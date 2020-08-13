For the 11th day in a row, no new cases of COVID-19 detected in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the 11th day in a row on Thursday.

There are no known active cases of the coronavirus in the province.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 509 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday, the province said in a news release.

Nova Scotia has had 67,310 negative test results, 1,071 positive cases and 64 deaths. No one in the province is currently known to be in a hospital because of COVID-19.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

