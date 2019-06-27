Halifax police charge 10 people in alleged car theft ring

Ten people from the Halifax area are facing a long list of charges after police say they busted a car theft ring and discovered 27 stolen vehicles worth about $670,000.

Halifax police said their investigation began in January, but it wasn't until early May that they acted upon several search warrants in Halifax, Harrietsfield, Hammonds Plains and Cole Harbour.

Police discovered stolen sport utility vehicles, minivans, motor homes, lawn tractors and all-terrain vehicles.

It's unclear whether the stolen vehicles will be returned to their rightful owners.

"It really depends on where they are in the insurance process," said Const. John MacLeod. "It depends on if we can locate the owners ... but the insurance company may have already paid them out for their vehicle, so it may now be the property of the insurance company."

Police say the individuals stole the vehicles and then removed the vehicle identification numbers.

Eight men and two women who range in age from 29 to 59 were charged and face a total of 128 charges, including unsafe storage of a firearm to possession of stolen property.

