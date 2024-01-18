1 person dead following Digby-area house fire

One person is dead following an overnight house fire in Plympton Station, near Digby, N.S.



Digby RCMP say they were called to the scene alongside Plympton and Gilberts Cove fire departments just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Once there, crews found the home fully aflame, and after extinguishing the fire, located the remains of an individual inside.

At this time, police do not consider the fire suspicious, but the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's Office will investigate its cause.

