1 millionth COVID-19 vaccine delivered in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia delivered its one millionth COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, hitting a major milestone for the province.

Premier Iain Rankin toured the IWK hospital's vaccination clinic Monday; the facility delivered the millionth vaccine Sunday.

He said 74 per cent of Nova Scotians have either had a first shot, or are booked for it. "The target was 75 per cent. We're almost there, but we need to keep going with that final push," he told CBC's Information Morning Monday.

He said the walk-in clinic at the Halifax Forum is one way they're trying to get the final group. He said it's often students without a health card, or shift workers who have changing schedules, who have struggled to get the first shot; both can walk into the Forum clinic and get a shot.

Steven Marenick of Halifax gets a COVID-19 vaccine at the IWK clinic Monday morning. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"People realize that in order to travel and do the things that they would normally like to do, that they will require a vaccination," he said. "We are seeing people that originally weren't planning to get a shot coming out now."

Nova Scotia reported three new cases Sunday for a total of 53 active cases.

"Getting the second dose really protects you from the variants of concern," he said.

Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will give a COVID-19 update Monday at 3 p.m. and it will be livestreamed here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported one new death Sunday and one new case. It has 21 active cases. The death is the 46th due to COVID-19 for the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Friday. It has four active cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case Tuesday. It was the first new case since June 3.

