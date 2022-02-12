1 dead, 4 seriously injured in head-on crash in West Hants

One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on crash near Sweets Corner, N.S., on Saturday.

According to a release issued Sunday, RCMP responded to a call around 1:10 p.m. and learned that two vehicles, a purple hatchback and a black SUV, were travelling in opposite directions on Wentworth Road when they collided.

The driver of the hatchback, a 26-year-old man from Kings County, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

There were two passengers in the vehicle, a 20-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Kings County.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 63-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance. Both women are from East Hants.

Police say they are investigating the crash.

Wentworth Road was closed between the Hwy. 101 interchange and Hwy. 14 for about six hours.

