1 dead, 3 injured in Yarmouth County crash

A 20-year-old woman has died after the car she was a rear passenger in hit a parked tractor-trailer outside Yarmouth, N.S., on Monday.

The car crossed the centre line of Highway 101 around 4:31 p.m. and struck the tractor-trailer, which was parked on the side of the road near Exit 34 in Hebron, RCMP said in a release on Tuesday.

Another passenger, a 19-year-old woman, who was also sitting in the back of the car, was airlifted to Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, and the front passenger, a 21-year-old man, were taken to Yarmouth Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not in the truck at the time of the crash and was not injured.

Highway 101 was closed for several hours while a collision analyst examined the scene.

MORE TOP STORIES