1 dead, 2 in hospital after being struck by vehicle on Highway 1

A man is dead and two women are in hospital after a pickup truck crashed into them while they were walking Thursday night along Highway 1 in Wilmot, N.S.

RCMP said they responded to the report of a single-vehicle collision involving three pedestrians on the Annapolis Valley road at about 11 p.m.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said a truck struck the trio who were walking on the same side of the road as the vehicle was travelling. There are no sidewalks or streetlights at the location, he said.

As a result of the collision, a 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, an RCMP news release said.

The other two pedestrians involved, both women, one of whom is 38, were both taken to Valley Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hutchinson said the driver of the truck was not impaired by alcohol.

An RCMP collision analyst was at the scene to collect evidence and Highway 1 remained closed throughout the night, reopening at 6:30 a.m.

The investigation is continuing and a decision will be made on whether any charges are warranted, Hutchinson said.

Read more stories at CBC Nova Scotia