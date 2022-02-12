1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision in West Hants

One man is dead and another person is injured following a head-on collision near Sweets Corner, N.S., on Saturday.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the call came in to RCMP around 1:10 p.m.

Marshall could not confirm how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash, but he said he is aware of one person with "significant injuries."

Wentworth Road is closed between the Hwy. 101 interchange and Hwy. 14. Traffic is being diverted and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Marshall said collision reconstruction is on route to the scene. He said the road will likely not be reopened until late this evening.

