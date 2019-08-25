1 dead, 1 injured in fiery Cape Breton crash
One person is dead and one is injured after a fatal single-vehicle crash near the Seal Island Bridge in Cape Breton Saturday night, police said.
Vehicle with trailer left the road, rolled and caught fire
A vehicle towing a trailer left the road, rolled and caught fire around 9:20 p.m. on Hwy 105 near Kelly's Mountain, RCMP said in a press release.
The driver died at the scene, police said. The passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed for at least an hour while RCMP investigated.