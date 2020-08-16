Man charged after Dartmouth Crossing Hampton Inn shooting

Halifax Regional Police have charged an 18-year-old man from North Preston, N.S., after a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Dartmouth Crossing on Thursday morning.

The man was arrested after he turned himself into police on Saturday. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.

He is facing several charges, including:

Aggravated assault.

Assault with a weapon.

Discharge with intent.

Careless use of a firearm.

Pointing a firearm.

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Unauthorized possession of firearm.

Possession of firearm knowing it's possession is unauthorized.

Possession of a loaded firearm without authorization.

Breach of recognizance.

The 20-year-old man who was shot on Thursday is still recovering from his injuries, police said.

Despite the arrest, police are still looking for more information on the shooting. Tips can be shared directly with police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).