The fast-moving Nova Scotia wildfires, mapped

A fast-moving wildfire in the Halifax area has prompted evacuation orders Monday for several suburban communities northwest of the city.

Apart from the Tantallon fire near Halifax — which prompted a local state of emergency — another major fire is raging near Barrington Lake in the western part of the province, also forcing hundreds from their homes.

Wildfires have been top-of-mind for many in Canada, particularly in Alberta and B.C., where tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes due to several wildfires across the provinces.

As Nova Scotia battles the blazes, these maps show where the fires are, how big they're getting, where the smoke is, and where fire danger is expected to be the most extreme.

Where all the fires are

How big the major ones are getting

Where the risk remains

Where the heavy smoke is in Canada