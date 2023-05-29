The fast-moving Nova Scotia wildfires, mapped
As Nova Scotia battles wildfires, these map show where the fires are, how big they're getting, where the smoke is, and where fire danger is expected to be the most extreme.
Here's where the fires are, how big they're getting and where the smoke is in Canada
A fast-moving wildfire in the Halifax area has prompted evacuation orders Monday for several suburban communities northwest of the city.
Apart from the Tantallon fire near Halifax — which prompted a local state of emergency — another major fire is raging near Barrington Lake in the western part of the province, also forcing hundreds from their homes.
Wildfires have been top-of-mind for many in Canada, particularly in Alberta and B.C., where tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes due to several wildfires across the provinces.
As Nova Scotia battles the blazes, these maps show where the fires are, how big they're getting, where the smoke is, and where fire danger is expected to be the most extreme.