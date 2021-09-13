This column is an opinion by Zoe Elverum, who has lived in Nunavut all her life. For more information about CBC's Opinion section , please see the FAQ .

The Canadian Arctic: known to most for its polar bears, cold temperatures, and most likely, the high cost of living. Food insecurity and high food prices have been an epidemic across the North for years. Many pictures and news articles have highlighted the extent of high-priced foods over time.

Thirty-five dollars for a litre of cranberry juice; $40 for toilet paper; $100 for a turkey. It's all true. And despite the media attention, the problem remains.

Each territory only has one MP represented in Parliament. By comparison, the city of Toronto alone has 25 MPs in Parliament. This makes voices from the North hard to hear. That is why I believe we need all our federal political candidates — from across Canada — to address the high costs of food in the North.

I have lived in a remote community in Nunavut all my life. As both a consumer and former employee of one of the stores in my community, I have seen the effect of high food prices on myself, my customers and the community.

High prices for food and essentials persist in remote Nunavut communities. (Submitted by Zoe Elverum)

As a cashier, I've seen what happens when a mother cannot buy food for her children, and I've had to suspend food orders at checkout because people did not have enough to purchase the goods. As a community member, I have friends that do not eat the required three meals a day. I have one friend who is the sole breadwinner for a household of 10 people.

While most prices have decreased somewhat over the years thanks to the Nutrition North Subsidy program funded by the federal government, people in the North still spend around three times more on food than people in the south.

This summer corporate executives of grocery store chains came to visit our communities — a rare sight. Why? There was a film crew filming a documentary about life in the North in their stores. Never has my community had so much fresh fruit in the history of, well, EVER! Funnily enough, they had a "Produce Sidewalk Sale" that lasted from the day the film crew arrived to the day after they left.

We don't often get attention in the North, and when we do, it's fleeting.

'We need all our federal political candidates — from across Canada — to address the high costs of food in the North,' writes Elverum. (Submitted by Zoe Elverum)

There are about 40,000 people in the territory of Nunavut. The average unemployment rate in Nunavut stands at around 12 per cent. In 2017/2018, Statistics Canada reported 43 per cent of Nunavut children lived in food-insecure households, with a total of 49 per cent of the population being food insecure. Combine these stats and you have a humanitarian crisis.

Who is affected the most?

While it can be debated, Nunavummiut with disabilities are affected most by the high costs. Roughly 16 per cent of people living in Nunavut, including myself, live with a disability. It is known that people with disabilities already have a higher cost of living in Canada because of expenses related to their disability, such as medical care and specialized equipment.

So, what's the solution?

First, we must expose the companies and airlines that profit off the high prices consumers are paying by sharing photos on social media, writing to Members of Parliament or contacting the companies directly.

But a large part of the solution lies with good federal policy. What are our federal political candidates proposing to solve the food crisis in the North? We've not heard much about it this election so far.

The federal government must improve funding to programs and initiatives that equalize the cost of living in the North. A supplemental income, especially for those with disabilities, would help people in the North cover their living expenses and ensure food security.

Yet despite rampant food insecurity, the North is a beautiful place to live, and the people here are the kindest and most welcoming people around. While prices may be high, people do their best to help those in need and work hard to support and give to those around them.

I just hope that the rest of Canada will take inspiration from the people here and help advocate for food price equality in the North.