Zero new COVID-19 cases reported in Nunavut on Thursday

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in Nunavut on Thursday, according to a territorial government news release.

There are now 42 active cases of the virus in Nunavut with 187 people who have recovered and 229 total cases. However, the chief public health officer is still urging residents to keep following restrictions.

"No new cases today does not mean it's an opportunity to relax or ease any of our public health measures," said Dr. Michael Patterson in a statement.

"Nunavut is not COVID-free and we must remain strict, diligent and prepared, as we continue to limit the spread of the virus in our territory."

He said if residents are supposed to be in isolation, stay home and limit the risk to the community. He called for Nunavummiut to wear masks when outside the home if possible, to practice physical distancing and to wash hands as often as possible.

Contact tracing is still ongoing and public health staff are monitoring those in isolation.

As of Dec. 9, there have been 784 negative tests in Arviat. Monitoring in Sanikiluaq, Rankin Inlet and Whale Cove continues, the release says.

Public health emergency extended

Minister of Health Lorne Kusugak extended the territory's public health emergency until Dec. 24, according to a news release also issued Thursday. That means all existing measures under the public health emergency order remain in effect.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, the release says.

People who think they have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET or they can contact their local community health centre. They must also immediately isolate at home for 14 days.

Do not go to the health centre in person, the release says.

Officials are set to give an update during a news conference on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.