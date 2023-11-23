YWCA holds grand opening for transitional housing building in Yellowknife

The YWCA held a grand opening for a new transitional housing complex in downtown Yellowknife for at-risk women and families.

The $18-million, 21-unit housing complex will also serve as local office space for the YWCA, and provide services to both residents and the community.

The ribbon was cut at an opening ceremony on Tuesday for the Gotı̨li Kǫ̀ housing building.

In 2018, a fire destroyed the YWCA's Rockhill transitional housing building, which also held all of the YWCA N.W.T. administrative offices. Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay, executive director for the YWCA N.W.T., said the new building marks a fresh start.

"It has been a dream to once again have staff and families under one roof. And after more than five years since we lost Rockhill, I'm so happy, proud and excited to be here today at the grand opening," Dumbuya-Sesay said on Tuesday.

'We were really fortunate to have people come together, the community lobby around us,' said Dumbuya-Sesay at the grand opening. (Taylor Holmes/CBC)

After the fire, the YWCA continued to provide services and emergency housing through scattered sites. Dumbuya-Sesay said she and the YWCA were grateful for support they received for this new project.

"The issue of homelessness, the issue of gender-based violence, does not take a break just because you have a problem," she said. "We were really fortunate to have people come together, the community lobby around us, and we were able to house families."

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation provided more than $12 million toward the project, and in 2022 the City of Yellowknife provided $5 million through its Rapid Housing Initiative.

Outside the Gotı̨li Kǫ̀ housing building in downtown Yellowknife. (Taylor Holmes/CBC)

Residents can move in December

The new complex has four floors. The main floor has spaces for YWCA offices and community programs, and the remaining three floors are for housing.

There are three studios, 12 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units. Half of the units are accessible, featuring lower kitchen counters with space underneath for a wheelchair to fit, as well as showers with seats for those with mobility issues.

One of the accessible housing units. The kitchen has space underneath the counters for wheelchairs to fit. (Taylor Holmes/CBC)

Dumbuya-Sesay said that while there are still a few things to work out, residents will be able to move in December.

The units are fully furnished and are equipped with pots, pans, cleaning supplies and all the other necessities a new family might need when moving in.

City councillor Ben Hendriksen was at the grand opening. He said it was important to reduce the burden on new families moving into units.

"We don't want someone to start looking for beds or chairs and other stuff for their kids or their families," he said. "We worked really hard, with support from people, businesses and organisations. People really stepped up and we were able to raise $250,000 to help furnish the building."

Yellowknife city councillor Ben Hendriksen at Tuesday's grand opening. (Taylor Holmes/CBC)

When families are ready to move out of the units, those who've stayed for more than a year will be able to take all of the furniture with them to further ease the transition. For families who have stayed less than a year, the furniture will remain for the next family who moves in.

Hendriksen expressed hope and gratitude at the opening, and said that this building would help support vulnerable women and families.

"You're really looking at a space where your future neighbours are going to be living," he said.

"So every time you walk by there, think about the people who are living there, say hi. Welcome them. Make sure that they feel a part of our community."