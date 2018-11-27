People displaced by Rockhill apartment fire say YWCA leaving them in the dark

In the nearly two months since fire destroyed Rockhill Apartments in Yellowknife, the YWCA N.W.T. has received $238,000 in donations. But some of the people displaced by the fire are concerned they're not seeing anything.

Donations poured in following the Oct. 2 fire that displaced more than 30 families living at Rockhill, with the money going to the YWCA.

It was understood the money would be used to help those tenants get back on their feet, and that's what's happening, said Lyda Fuller, the YWCA's executive director.

"All of that money, the dedicated $238,000, is dedicated to meeting the needs of that specific target group of people," she said. "It won't be used for anything else."

But Eugene Harris says his family isn't getting enough support.

After the fire, the YWCA helped him find an apartment for himself, his girlfriend and their eight-year-old daughter. When they first moved in, he says they got two beds, sheets, and $300 in gift cards for local stores.

Since then, he claims they haven't received anything.

"I've pretty much got no response from [the YWCA] when I've asked about stuff," Harris said. "Why do they get to decide what happens with the money that was basically given to us?"

Fuller acknowledged some people may not have seen any donations since mid-October, but she said that's because she and her staff were working on bringing in a major furniture order that's set to arrive shortly.

About $67,000 worth of furniture is being shipped from Edmonton to Yellowknife this week to help furnish the new apartments for fire victims. The YWCA bought the furniture using some of the donation money, Fuller explained.

If people have other needs, they can always contact the YWCA for gift cards to Walmart or other stores in town.

But some clients, including Harris, say they would rather get cash to buy things themselves.

Fuller, however, says it's not that simple.

CRA rules tie YWCA's hands

That's because the organization is registered as a charity through the Canada Revenue Agency. Charities can't simply give money to people, according to the CRA's guidelines.

Breaking that rule could put the YWCA's charitable status in jeopardy.

Instead, Fuller says the organization has spent $100,000 on furniture for victims, and it's offering gift cards. Some of the donated money is also going toward subsidizing rent for clients in their new apartments.

Lyda Fuller, the executive director of the YWCA, says the organization is doing its best and is using the donations only to help victims get back on their feet. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

The YWCA has leased 23 apartment units for Rockhill fire victims. On average, these units cost $600 more a month than what the apartments at Rockhill cost.

The YWCA pays that rent up front. In turn, clients pay the YWCA what they can, and the rest they pay in instalments, Fuller said.

But the organization only has enough money to do this until the end of March.

"I don't know what will happen after that," Fuller said, adding that she's speaking with the territorial government to find a solution.

Tenants concerned about contact from YWCA

Another struggle has been keeping in contact, according to Evelyn Kuneyuna.

She has been staying at Lynn's Place — another housing apartment run by the YWCA — since the fire. This was supposed to be a temporary fix while the YWCA found her another apartment.

"I'm still waiting to hear back," she said. "It's like you're being shut out and left in the dark about the situation with Rockhill."

Debra Prentice is also having difficulties. She chose to move in with her daughter; since then, she says she feels left behind.

"They've forgot about putting any effort into the fact that I could use a home," she said, adding that she doesn't want to live with her daughter forever.

"Even if it's in a few months, I think I should be offered stuff to have a home somewhere."

Prentice admits she hasn't reached out to the YWCA.

Fuller says with clients now spread across the city, they've been in the office less and less, and communication between her staff and clients has become an issue.

Fuller says any Rockhill victims should contact the YWCA if they have any problems.

"Work with us and tell us what your needs are so that we can meet your needs," she said.