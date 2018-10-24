YWCA NWT concerned for tenants' safety following Rockhill apartment fire

The YWCA NWT is worried about the safety of 23 families and individuals scattered across Yellowknife, after they lost their homes in the Rockhill apartment fire earlier this month.

The organization worked out of the apartment building on 54 Avenue, and rented out 32 transitional housing units to single women and families.

Since the fire, the YWCA has leased 23 apartment units across the city for displaced people. But with everyone spread out, the organization is concerned tenants are now more at risk.

"I worry about there only being one door between a tenant and people that they don't particularly want to admit," said Lyda Fuller, the organization's executive director.

"In one building you have staff and security on site, and two doors between people who might be trying to access them and the family."

'Sense of community' lost: executive director

One ex-partner has already tracked down a tenant and "caused a problem," Fuller said.

On top of being safer, having everyone in one living space made it easier for them to access the YWCA's services.

Lyda Fuller, executive director of the YWCA NWT, says the community has donated almost $200,000 after the fire. (Randall Mackenzie/CBC)

"They are used to having the drop-in office where they can come down and have coffee and talk to the staff, [and] they don't have to put their shoes on," Fuller said.

She said many of the former Rockhill tenants are now feeling isolated.

"You could have a sense of community and a sense of having a safety net, and that's what's been lost with Rockhill gone," said Fulller.

The YWCA's main priority right now is to work with different levels of government to figure out how to move forward with its transitional housing program.

The program rents out apartments "well below market value," according to a news release from the YWCA. For example, a one-bedroom apartment at Rockhill would cost around $1,300 a month. In their new apartments, tenants are paying an additional $600 a month in rent on average, Fuller said.

"We're looking at accessing any government subsidy, rent subsidy [for them]," she said, adding some donations raised by the community are going toward subsidizing clients' rent as well.

Accessing subsidies, however, is a challenge. The organization has to work on each of the 23 cases individually to see who is eligible for funding, something Fuller said will take some time.

YWCA pulls in almost $200K in donations

Since the fire, the YWCA has seen a flood of support, including $195,100 in donations and government funding, along with donations of clothes, cleaning supplies, and discounted furniture from the community.

"I'm so grateful for everything that was donated and how the community rallied," Fuller said.

VIDEO | Rockhill apartment fire victim finds new home

"It really sent a message to us and to the people who were impacted by the fire."

Fuller said the money has gone toward household essentials for tenants — $32,000 helped buy 58 new beds — along with providing help with groceries, day-to-day needs, and rental support.