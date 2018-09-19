It's being called the first "innovation hub" north of 60, and it's just opened up in Whitehorse.

Yukonstruct's new building opened this month on Second Avenue downtown. The 24,000-square-foot space brings together all of Yukonstruct's partners under one roof, and it's already pretty full.

"We are pretty much at capacity," said Jaret Slipp, executive director of Yukonstruct. Slipp said the organization currently has 200 members.

"If we keep on the train we've been on for the last four years, we will need a bigger space, for sure," said Slipp.

Users of (co)space can rent permanent desks, office space or 'hot desks' for their business. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

Yukonstruct is a society that runs programs and workshops, and offers shared work spaces and resources through their different hubs located in the new building.

(Co)space is a collaborative workspace where people can rent permanent desks or offices, or "hot desk" (i.e., show up and grab an available space)

"These are all single entrepreneurs who would otherwise work out of their pyjamas in their basement, or out of a coffee shop," said Slipp.

Benches and collaborative work areas are stationed in the new (co)space area of the building. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

Down the hall from (co)space is Makerspace, which has several studios for artists making things like leather bags, or jewellery. It has $150,000 worth of technological and industrial equipment for members to use, including a laser cutter, woodworking studio, sewing stations, and a 3D printer.

Another area includes "launch space," intended to help entrepreneurs grow their business.

"Space just isn't enough, you have to animate that space with events, and networking, and workshops and skills, where needed," said Slipp.

Yukon College and the Yukon Development Corporation will also run programs in the building.

Yukonstruct's 'makerspace' has $150,000 worth of equipment for members to use, Including sewing stations with industrial machines and leather stitching machines. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

"Our real hope with this space is ... to help foster new innovative ideas, new businesses, help diversify the economy, help the Yukon become a real global player in terms of northern innovations," said Slipp.

Yukonstruct started four years ago out of a building in Whitehorse industrial area and was mostly volunteer-driven, according to Slipp.

"[The] real next step is to grow our programing and work with our entrepreneurs and figure out what they need," he said.