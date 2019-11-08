We had a deal, café owner says as court battle looms with Yukonstruct

The owner of a Whitehorse vegan café says she had an agreement with Yukonstruct to renew her business's lease — and that gives her the right to stay put, for now.

Tell it to the court, says Yukonstruct. The dispute goes before Yukon Supreme Court next week.

Brioni Connolly, owner of the Poor Creature vegan café, filed her response this week to a court petition to remove her from Yukonstruct's Whitehorse headquarters. The non-profit says Connolly's lease expired last month, and she's got to go.

But Connolly wants the petition thrown out.

In her court filing, Connolly argues that she had an enforceable verbal agreement with Yukonstruct to renew the lease for another year — until October 2020. That agreement should stand, despite Yukonstruct's later decision to "renege" with a written notice of termination, she says.

The café has been open all month, despite Yukonstruct's contention that Connolly's lease expired on Oct. 31. The case goes before Yukon Supreme Court on Thursday. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

Connolly's lawyer Vincent Larochelle says the earlier verbal agreement was perfectly valid — and it can't simply be ignored.

"Nothing prevents the renewal or creation of a lease orally given that the term of the lease remained under three years," reads Larochelle's submission to court.

Larochelle says the verbal agreement to renew the lease was made in July, and that for months afterward both parties seemed to operate under the assumption that Connolly was staying put.

That changed in mid-October, when Connolly got a letter from Yukonstruct, telling her she had a few weeks to clear out. She says the letter blindsided and devastated her.

"By reneging on our oral agreement that the lease had been renewed, and by doing so at the 13th hour, Yukonstruct is condemning my business, and exposing me to significant financial liabilities," her affidavit reads.

Dispute brewing for months

The dispute has put a spotlight on Yukonstruct, a fledgling organization that's intended to foster creativity and entrepreneurship. Dozens of pages of emails between Connolly, her husband Traolach Ó Murchú, Yukonstruct executive director Lana Selbee and other members, all filed to court, suggest a bitter dispute was brewing for months before anybody hired a lawyer.

Noise was a recurring issue. According to Selbee's affidavit, Connolly and Ó Murchú often brought their young child to the cafê, disturbing others who were working in the building. At times, the child "cried and screamed" for hours, Selbee said.

In separate affidavits, Connolly and Ó Murchú agree that noise was an issue — but the child shouldn't be blamed, nor should they. They say the building wasn't designed to be quiet, and that Yukonstruct actively supported the café as a busy, family-friendly place.

The café opened last fall at Northlight Innovation, soon after the building opened as the headquarters of Yukonstruct. (Kiyoshi Maguire/CBC)

Connolly says she "reject[s] and am insulted by" Selbee's allegation that her child was allowed to "cry and scream for hours at a time."

"We are good parents who care deeply about our son's wellbeing. We are also decent people who are conscientious and respectful of other people," her affidavit reads.

Yukonstruct is asking the court to issue a writ of possession for the café space, which would allow the non-profit to enforce an eviction. It's also asking the court to force Connolly to pay double rent for the period she's overstayed.

Connolly is asking the court to declare her lease renewed until Oct. 31, 2020, and dismiss the request for doubled rent payments.

The case will be heard in court on Thursday.