Yukoners show solidarity with Ukraine through large downtown demonstration on Sunday

Natalya Spassova of Whitehorse said her mom is a survivor from the Second World War, she was a five-year-old living in the Ukraine when it started in 1939. Now in 2022, she is still living in the Ukraine, and facing another war as Russia invades her homeland.

"I remember in her birthday parties she always said 'I hope we always see the clear skies.' We never understood what [it meant]," Spassova said of her mother.

Spassova said she feels as though she has no energy, but she's still trying to help her family overseas. Along with her mother, her brothers, nieces and nephews also live in the Ukraine and the invasion has become part of their everyday life.

"And now my family calls me every day, every half an hour, and they're saying there's shooting, bombing, shooting, bombing, tanks. And it's just horrifying," she said.

"I hope the Canadian government and the Yukon government can help us bring our families."

Natalya Spassova, right, sharing her immigration story to Canada from the Ukraine at the support rally on Sunday. (Kanina Holmes/CBC)

Spassova was one of the 200 people who gathered on Sunday in front of the Prospectors Spirit Statue in Whitehorse, Yukon to show support for the Ukrainian people who are battling against the Russian invasion, which began on Thursday.

Some people were holding Ukrainian flags, others held blue and yellow signs asking for love and peace, while others held signs denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions.

Blue and yellow colours covered the corner of Main Street and 3rd Avenue in downtown Whitehorse on Sunday. From signs to ribbons, balloons, face masks and jackets. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

Svitlana Koptyeva, the organizer of the Sunday demonstration, moved to Canada 10 years ago. She was born and raised in the Ukraine.

For her, these are extremely difficult times as her brother and mom still live in the Ukraine.

"I feel scared for them," she said. "This is something that everybody kind of knew would happen, but never believed it actually would."

Koptyeva said she cannot stop checking her phone during the day to see if she has received any updates from her relatives.

"I received a message from my brother and he's like, 'oh, I'm sleeping on a bus stop today' in the middle of winter with no electricity and no heating. And it just kind of breaks everyone's heart," she said.

Svitlana Koptyeva, right, reading her speech at the demonstration in support of Ukraine on Sunday in downtown Whitehorse. (Kanina Holmes/CBC)

Koptyeva said people don't need to have strong personal connection to care about what's happening in Ukraine.

She also hopes the solidarity demonstration brings awareness to people who might not know about the invasion.

"When something happens really fast, sometimes you're kind of out of the loop and you don't even know because it happened so fast. A person [walking by] wanted to know what's going on and he didn't know Russia invaded Ukraine," Koptyeva said.

As the main organizer of the event, she said she wanted to show people back in the Ukraine that they have support, "not only overseas, but in the far north."

A few people, including these two young girls, were wearing traditional Ukrainian clothing during the hour-long support rally for Ukraine in downtown Whitehorse. (Sissi De Flaviis/CBC)

Supporting people in Ukraine

Spassova said she's helping her family by sending money.

"I hope they can receive it because everything shut down, banks shut down, everything is crazy there," she said.

Another way she's supporting them, is by calling them constantly.

The Yukon's sole internet provider, Northwestel, announced on Friday it would be waiving long-distance charges for calls to Ukraine until March 31.

'It's a total nightmare'

Several people walked to the front of the semi-circle rally on Main Street to share a few words about their family's situation.

"I never thought that in my lifetime we'd experience such events that we are seeing unfold today. It's a total nightmare," said one of the people in attendance.

The event drew together over 200 people who carried signs for love and peace as well signs critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Kanina Holmes/CBC)

Politicians who were in attendance also shared a few words.

Ranj Pillai, the minister of Economic Development of Tourism and Culture, announced during the rally he had made a request to expedite refugee assistance efforts.

"We've asked to have one of our existing refugee programs expanded so we can quickly move people from the Ukraine into Canada as quickly as possible if they're seeking safe haven, especially family members of the Canadian community here," he told CBC News.

City councillor Jocelyn Curteanu spoke on behalf of the city saying it stands in support of Ukraine.

"It is very important to make sure everyone has the right to live free, to live safe, and to feel secure in the country they are in, where they are from… And we welcome any Ukrainian that wants to come into Canada," she said.

Louise Hardy, a former member of parliament, was also in attendance.

"I grew up and lived in the Yukon when we had to be very vigilant about the Arctic and our sovereignty. Under these conditions none of us are now safe, we are all vulnerable, and we need and must stand with the people of Ukraine and their incredible courage that they are showing to us," she said.

"We do all truly stand together, no matter what political party is in power. We are Canadians and we support our multicultural heritage."

The United Nations said it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine that erupted since Russia's invasion on Thursday — though it believed the "real figures are considerably higher" because many reports of casualties remain to be confirmed.