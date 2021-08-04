How Yukoners feel about no longer needing to wear masks, self-isolate

Yukoners will no longer need to wear masks in public spaces or self-isolate in the territory after domestic travel, and the changes are being met with mixed reviews.

These restrictions and others were lifted effective Wednesday, as new recommendations from the territory's chief medical officer of health kick in.

These changes include:

Masks in indoor spaces being no longer mandatory but strongly encouraged in crowded places.

Self-isolation after domestic travel being no longer required for people, regardless of vaccination status.

Bars and restaurants being able to return to full capacity for bar and countertop service.

CBC hit the streets of Whitehorse to see what some people thought about the new rules.

Deanna White is okay with some of the restrictions being lifted, despite working a public-facing job. White doesn't believe it will have a big impact on their life due to the fact that they have a small bubble and social life, and aren't travelling right now.

"I'm okay with it. I'm pretty confident that we're going to be okay. It's going to spiral out a little bit but that's just life right now."

White added that they hope "humanity does a good job" and people will follow the remaining guidelines and recommendations.

Some measures will remain in place including:

Limits on gathering sizes, which will stay the same. Social gatherings are limited to 20 indoors, with physical distancing and limited to 100 outdoors with physical distancing.

Gathering limits in gyms, recreation centres and fitness studios.

Organized gatherings being limited to 200 people, with physical distancing.

Unvaccinated individuals being asked to keep their circle small and stick to six.

Mask use at airports and in offices of health and allied health professionals.

Contact tracing information sheets at bars and restaurants.

Morningstar Leon won't be taking off their mask anytime soon, due to health concerns. (George Maratos/ CBC)

Morningstar Leon also doesn't plan on removing their mask, due to health concerns.

"I'm not taking my mask off. I'm very high risk I've had diabetes for years and I've got a bad heart and I don't trust some of the people around," said Leon.

The following establishments have the right to request that their clients wear masks before entering a space and their requests should be respected, according to a news release sent by the territorial government on Tuesday: