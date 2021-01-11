Yukon couple who won $8.7-million World Juniors 50/50 draw 'in complete shock'

Team Canada may have lost the gold medal game at the World Juniors last week but two former Yukoners were still celebrating that night.

That's because they won the $8.7-million 50/50 jackpot.

Hayley McNeil and Kyle Isaac joined many Canadians in tuning in to watch Team Canada play in the World Juniors gold medal game last week.

And when Canada lost, naturally they were disappointed, especially because they are both born and raised Yukoners who were cheering on Team Canada player Dylan Cozens.

That disappointment quickly turned to surprise when the two, who now live in Calgary, found out they had won a massive 50/50 jackpot.

"We checked our ticket after the game and it was really surreal and we were in complete shock," said McNeil.

They looked five or six times between the winning numbers posted online and their ticket to confirm that they were seeing it correctly, because they "couldn't believe it," said Isaac.

The prize was large this year because while the draw is usually done in the arenas, it was moved online this year and opened to people living in Alberta due to pandemic restrictions.

Hayley McNeil and Kyle Isaac at a Winnipeg Jets game. (Submitted by Hayley McNeil)

The couple said they have no plans to quit their jobs quite yet. They are hoping to spend their money in practical ways once they get it.

"When it's a dream, you think ... 'I'll build a big house I'll do all these things,' but when it becomes a reality your sensibility sets in and you start to think about making a few more responsible decisions," McNeil said.

But the item that is definitely on their list of things to buy, is a Team Canada Dylan Cozens' jersey.