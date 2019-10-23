'They all need to play nice together': Yukoners weigh in on election results

Yukoners having mixed reactions to the election results is no surprise given the close split in the territory between the Liberals and Conservatives.

"I'm actually kind of disappointed that Larry [Bagnell] got back in," Wes Larson told CBC News in downtown Whitehorse. He said he doesn't support Bagnell's stance on gun ownership.

Larson voted for Conservative candidate Jonas Smith and thinks the People's Party, who received 284 votes in the territory, split the conservative vote. Smith lost to Bagnell by just 164 votes.

Resident Cheryl Rivest thinks the minority government in Ottawa will bring more accountability to the House of Commons.

"I think our government needs some checks and balances and I think that's going to happen now," Rivest said. "They all need to play nice together."

Rivest said the close race in the territory shows how divided Yukoners are.

"We're not necessarily a Liberal jurisdiction, we're not necessarily a Conservative jurisdiction. That's kinda the Yukon."

Reconciliation means implementing land claims: CYFN

Peter Johnston, grand chief of the Council of Yukon First Nations, said it was beneficial to have conversations with all the candidates in the lead-up to the election. He said they all had integrity and vision.

He said Bagnell has shown himself to be a "strong advocate for Yukoners," but said it was good to see younger candidates running as well.

We're not necessarily a Liberal jurisdiction, we're not necessarily a Conservative jurisdiction. That's kinda the Yukon. - Resident Cheryl Rivest

Johnston said as far as reconciliation goes, he wants the government to focus on the implementation of final agreements.

"Our self-government agreements in the territory are that map to reconciliation," he said.

Less words, more action

Charlotte Hrenchuk, co-chair of the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition, hopes the Liberals keep their election promises related to the National Poverty Strategy, National Housing Strategy and food security.

"We're also going to be really looking for how they keep on going with the reconciliation. So far, there's been a lot of words and we'd like to see a little more action."

Hrenchuk said she's disappointed that very little was said about the North or issues specific to the North during the national campaign. But she's hopeful Bagnell will bring those issues to the floor in Ottawa.

"Larry has a pretty good track record of bringing northerners' issues into focus nationally."

Tammy Beese, chair of the Yukon Chamber of Commerce, said she hopes Bagnell will advocate on issues related to taxation, affordable living and climate change.

"How do we achieve a better world and also look after the economic world as well?" she said.

Beese said the chamber was pleased with the calibre of candidates who ran in Yukon.

"I think any one would do a good job," she said, adding that the chamber works with all parties.