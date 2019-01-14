'It was a no-brainer,' says new publisher of Yukon News newspaper

Stephanie Newsome is the new publisher of the Yukon News.

But it's not a huge move for Newsome. She's worked for the paper since 2011, and in 2013 she became the paper's operations manager.

Newsome replaces Mike Thomas who took over as publisher after the Yukon News was bought by Black Press, also in 2013.

Newsome said the newspaper is full of talented and passionate employees, and the philosophy is to have fun.

"When I was asked to do it, it was a no-brainer, if I didn't have those people there, I wouldn't have done that," she said.

"So for me, much of my role is keeping the paths clear for the experts to do their jobs at the Yukon News," said Newsome.

Newsome says the Yukon News remains profitable during a time many newspapers are struggling financially. (Dave Croft/CBC)

She worked her way up in the business learning how a newspaper runs after being hired in 2011.

Before moving to Yukon she had a 25-year career in radio news in Halifax.

Newsome said Black Press, with its 170 community newspaper chain behind it, is a great resource for her. The corporate owners are not a negative influence, she said.

"They let us be the Yukon News. it's not a battle for us to remain the Yukon News the way Yukon News readers are used to," said Newsome.

While much of the news about the future of newspapers is gloomy, Newsome said community newspapers, including the Yukon News, remain profitable.