Under 25 and care about climate change? Yukon forming a youth panel

The Yukon government is looking for people age 12 to 25 to join a youth panel on climate change, which will provide feedback on the territory's environmental protection plans.

Premier Sandy Silver made a call for applicants Tuesday, saying the panel had a $96,000 budget.

"Climate change is the biggest challenge of our generation and Yukon youth deserve to have their voices heard," said Silver.

The Yukon government says it is looking for a diverse group of seven to 10 members from around the territory.

Members will serve for one year, and paid honorariums of $125-150 for a full day, and $60-75 for half days. The government says it will pay for travel and meeting expenses.

Silver said the members will talk to other young people, "spread education," and have "significant autonomy" in how they present their recommendations to government.

"If a government doesn't listen then that would be truly detrimental not only to the Yukon, but to all of Canada and our obligations to the Paris [Agreement]," he said.

Members will attend monthly virtual meetings, plus several in-person meetings.

The youth panel is part of the territory's recently-finalized climate change plan, "Our Clean Future," which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 30 per cent by 2030.

The plan includes increasing renewable energy sources, encouraging electric vehicles, and mandating more efficient vehicle fuel by 2025. It also promises to set targets for the mining industry by 2022.

The plan has faced criticism from the Yukon Conservation Society for not taking enough action to reduce mining emissions.

People can apply to be a panel member online. The deadline is Oct. 20 with succesful applicants announced in November.