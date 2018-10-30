New youth group home will replace 2 set to close, Yukon gov't says

Yukon's minister of Health and Social Services says two government-run group homes in downtown Whitehorse will close down in the spring.

Minister Pauline Frost says those closures will coincide with the planned opening of a new group home on Wann Road in Porter Creek, which will be renovated this winter.

The two facilities set for closure each currently house four residents. The new facility in Porter Creek will have room for 10.

Frost said looking after youth that are transitioning out of government care is critical.

"We have to ensure that we provide the necessary supports and we did that very effectively. And one of the things that we did with the Wann Road project was to focus on closing down two group homes that are no longer suitable for clients."

The issue of children in care has dogged the government this year, and it came up in the Legislative Assembly again on Monday when NDP social services critic Kate White asked about recommendations from an internal review on government group homes, recently prepared by Vancouver lawyer Pam Costanzo.

"One recommendation was that a historical critical incident review be initiated and an external contractor be hired to complete this," White said.

On Monday in the Legislature, NDP social services critic Kate White asked about recommendations from an internal review on government group homes. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

She asked Frost if that review had been completed, and what the results of it were.

Frost replied that there are a number of reviews of the group homes now taking place, including one by the Yukon Child and Youth Advocate's office.

"Very effective work has been happening with the department, in terms of looking for service supports and pulling things together," Frost said.

"We know that a lot of deficiencies have transpired where youth have raised some very significant concerns. Those are things that we take very seriously."

Report summary can't be released

Frost said the summary of Costanzo's report can't be released because it involves youth who cannot be identified, but added she was willing to have a "discussion broadly about some of the deficiencies."

White also asked if group home supervisors are given help, especially in the evenings and on the weekend, so that they're not the only caregiver on site.

Frost said her department has provided additional support, "to ensure that no staff is ever left alone, and every youth is provided case management support when they need it."

Speaking later with reporters, Frost refused to answer when reporters asked about the case of an 18-year-old girl — a permanent ward of the government — who was driven to the Whitehorse bus depot by a social worker last May. The girl was given a $25 gift card for Shopper's Drug Mart and minutes for her cell phone before she hopped a bus to Alberta.

Frost would not answer when asked if that girl is safe.

"What I'm not going to do is speak specifically about an individual. I will speak about programs and services that we provide now to all of the youth that are in our care."

She went on to say that every youth in government care has "a right to the services and we have an obligation, a legal obligation, and that's my job.

"My job is to ensure that no youth is ever not given the support they require."