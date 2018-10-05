Yukon writer makes Time magazine's 100 must-read books list for 2020

Last Wednesday, Yukon writer Eva Holland did what she always does when she wakes up: she looked at her Twitter feed. Someone had tagged her in a tweet saying how thrilled they were to see her book on a list.

But it wasn't just any list.

Her book, Nerve: Adventures in the Science of Fear, had been named one of the 100 must-read books of 2020, according to Time magazine.

"That was a good way to wake up," she said.

Yukon writer Eva Holland's book, Nerve: A Personal Journey Through the Science of Fear, made Time magazine's list of the 100 must-read books of 2020. (Penguin Random House)

The book looks at why we're afraid of things and how we can overcome our fears.

It has garnered a lot of media attention, including from the CBC's Quirks and Quarks and Rolling Stone magazine, among others.

Holland credits some of the success of her book with the timing of its launch, on April 7, just after the global pandemic was declared.

"I think it's been kind of a saving grace for the book that it did feel sort of relevant to the times, because I know a lot of people's books are having real trouble breaking through the noise of the news and the virus and politics and everything else," she said.

Holland, who is spending the winter in Atlin, B.C., to figure out her next book, will be in Whitehorse this Sunday to read from her book at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre.

"It's my very first in-person book event ... And I'm so excited to do a COVID-safe, precautions-in-place, limited-seating, in-person event at the KDCC," she said.

Tickets for the in-person are sold out but people can still attend online by emailing yplevents@gov.yk.ca.