Yukon worker's compensation board won't accept positive rapid tests as proof of COVID-19 diagnosis

Yukon workers who think they got COVID-19 while at work will need to get a PCR test to prove the diagnosis to the Yukon Workers' Compensation Health and Safety Board.

That's according to James Price, a spokesperson for the board. He said workers who suspect they got COVID-19 in the workplace should get a rapid test.

If the rapid test is positive, the board will arrange for PCR testing at a private clinic. That's because the board won't be accepting positive rapid tests as proof of COVID-19 diagnosis alone.

"PCR tests have been nationally decided as the way of testing," Price said. "From that perspective, we are aligning ourselves with what other jurisdictions are doing."

Officials told Yukoners earlier this month that most people should skip PCR testing and assume they have COVID-19 if they have symptoms related to the illness.

Price couldn't say how the decisions for workers's compensation were made, but said the Department of Health and Social Services was involved in the process.

Workers who contract COVID-19 on the job are entitled to compensation if there is a "causal connection" between their work conditions and the "resulting injury," and if the "injury" or illness, is linked to a worker's employment, according to the board's website.

That could include an acute care hospital worker, for example, who has patients coming in for treatment of COVID-19, or in another example, it could possibly include someone who works in a cafeteria or grocery store who could come into contact with an infected person, the website says.

Employees who think they caught COVID-19 outside the workplace are not covered, even if they have long COVID-19 symptoms.

"We cannot cover incidences of just community transmission," Price said.

"We are in respect to workplace claims. So, again, if you suspect you've contracted [COVID-19] in your workplace, yes, there is that process."

It's not clear what happens if an employee gets a negative rapid test, but has symptoms. Price said the board is working on a case by case basis, and any worker with questions about COVID-19 claims can call the board. People should also call the board to discuss their case in the event they feel they contracted COVID-19 at work in the past, but didn't get a positive PCR test at the time.

People who believe they contracted COVID-19 at work can file a claim via the website. The claim will be investigated and adjudicated "on its own merits."

Unvaccinated workers might not be covered

If a worker is not vaccinated, it could affect their workers' compensation, according to the board's website, specifically if a person chose not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

New rules and regulations announced by the federal government and the Yukon Chief Medical Officer of Health require proof of vaccination for travel and to work in specific areas, the website states.

Those who can't meet these requirements because they are unvaccinated may see an impact to their workers' compensation benefits.