Yukon woman makes cinnamon buns but with lemon - and we have the recipe!

Rebecca Brauen of Tagish, Yukon wanted to make something special for her daughter; something different.

And she wasn't afraid to experiment with an all time classic.

"I surprised myself with this idea," she said in an interview with CBC North on Facebook messenger.

The big idea was to make cinnamon buns but without cinnamon.

"At the last minute I changed to a lemon twist. It was so fun!" she said.

Brauen warmed up half a block of cream cheese, grated a whole lemon worth of zest and added a 1/4 cup granulated sugar as part of this experiment. (Submitted by Rebecca Brauen)

Brauen loves spending time in her kitchen and says she bakes every single day.

"Cooking for loved ones is my true joy," she said.

When she made these buns for her daughter Benja, she found more than joy in the experience.

"It was possibly the best bite I have ever had," she said.

We have to admit, they look amazing! And we aren't the only ones who feel that way.

Brauen shared her recipe in CBC North's Facebook group: The Arctic Kitchen (Facebook: The Arctic Kitchen)

"Wow! Looks delicious!" said one member of the recipe group.

"Ooh what a great idea! ! Love lemon anything - very nice twist on an old fave! They look delicious!" said another member.

"I'm going to try this. How innovative!" exclaimed another.

Brauen says we eat with our eyes first, and it was clear people were feasting when looking at her spectacular pics of her lemon buns.

"Presentation is very important," Brauen said.

Brauen says her lemon buns are best served with a dollop of whip cream and a bit of extra lemon curd. (Submitted by Rebecca Brauen)

