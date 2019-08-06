Missing woman in Yukon located safe, RCMP say

Yukon RCMP say a missing woman has been found safe.

On Monday, the RCMP posted on social media that they were looking for information about Alexandra Christane Verdonk, 26.

She was last seen near Carmacks travelling on foot near the Coal Mine Campground around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.

An RCMP spokesperson had said they were "concerned for her well-being."

On Tuesday afternoon RCMP confirmed that she had been located safe around 11 a.m. PT.