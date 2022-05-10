Yukon Wildlife Preserve welcomes two new bison calves

The Yukon Wildlife Preserve welcomed two new additions to its bison herd in the last two weeks.

Their birth, and good health so far, are especially welcomed after a muskox calf died just a few days after being born last month, and the first bison born this season, on April 22, also died.

Jake Paleczny, the wildlife preserve's executive director, said the first bison born this season had a congenital defect in its urinary tract, and died shortly after its birth.

"There's lots of different factors at play, but I suppose it's not completely unusual," said Paleczny.

The newest bison calves were born on April 29 and May 6 at the preserve, located on Takhini Hot Springs Road.

Paleczny said while the preserve's staff takes a hands-off approach with new births, it will closely monitor the moms and the babies over the next few days to ensure they are healthy.

"The big part for us right after they are born is just watching them to see if they are moving around, you know, they are not just laying down all the time or that kind of thing," he said.

Jake Paleczny is the executive director of the Yukon Wildlife Preserve. He said the preserve is expecting four or five other bison to be born this season and two or three baby caribou next month. (Steve Silva/CBC)

So far, both bison seem to be in good health, moving around and crossing the habitat with their moms, added Paleczny.

The preserve's animal care team will perform a physical checkup late in the summer, when it will also put an ear tag on each newborn animal to identify them from a distance once as they grow up.

Bison have a gestation period of nine months and usually have their offspring in April or May.

Paleczny said the preserve is expecting four or five other bison to be born this season and two or three baby caribou next month.

"Visitors are always really excited to see them. There's obviously a lot going on here, but it really provides a focus point for visitors," said Paleczny.