Cash stolen from Yukon Wildlife Preserve over weekend

Cash used for wildlife rehabilitation and education programs was stolen from the Yukon Wildlife Preserve overnight on Friday or early Saturday morning, according to the acting executive director.

Jake Paleczny said around $1,500 was taken from a donation bin and a safe located in the reception area of the main cabin at the preserve.

The preserve is a not-for-profit organization that relies on donations and admission fees to nurse animals back to health, and for programs. It receives funding from Yukon's Department of Environment to maintain its facilities and care for animals.

'Pretty disappointing'

"It's pretty disappointing that somebody put that kind of dent into our work," said Paleczny.

He said nothing was taken from the gift shop.

"They seemed to have a pretty clear idea of what they were going for," he said.

Paleczny said nothing like this has happened at the preserve before.

"That it's something that we now have to worry about is also disappointing," he said.

His first call Saturday morning was to the police, who are now investigating.

Support rolls in for preserve

When Paleczny posted about the break-in on the Yukon Wildlife Preserve's Facebook page on Saturday, he was looking for anyone who might have seen what happened and to warn neighbours.

He didn't expect what happened next.

Donations started pouring in from local businesses and families who visit the preserve.

"By the end of Saturday, we had gone from a lot of frustration to a lot of gratitude for our community," said Paleczny.

He said more than $1,000 has been donated.

Still, that's not enough to cover the cash that was stolen, plus the damage done and possibly upgrading the preserve's security system, says Paleczny.