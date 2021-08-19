Yukon sends scores of firefighters to B.C.

The Yukon government has sent 40 firefighters to help battle raging wildfires in British Columbia.

The crew landed in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday for a 19-day deployment. Four supervisory staff travelled to the province, too.

According to a Yukon government news release, hot and dry conditions spurred the province to request support from other jurisdictions. The deployment is to reciprocate wildfire support B.C. has provided to Yukon in the past, it states.

Thousands of homes in B.C.'s Interior remains under evacuation order and the provincial government has extended the state of emergency until the end of the month.

According to a wildfire dashboard set up by the B.C. government, 24 new fires have started this week.

Most firefighters are from Yukon First Nations Wildfire

Most of the firefighters the Yukon government is sending south are from Yukon First Nations Wildfire, a contract organization, whose shareholders include Yukon First Nations.

CEO Chad Thomas told CBC News he became emotional as he watched the 22-member team depart for B.C. on Tuesday.

"You have a huge, huge moment of pride," he said, adding that many hours of training go into deployments like this one. "This is the first export outside the territory that I haven't been on in a while.

"I was on the phone with them last night until something like 11:30, just listening to a lot of excited voices," Thomas added. "They're really happy to be down there, too, so they can showcase their talents and skills."

Thomas said while it rained yesterday in parts of the province, the rain quickly evaporated.

"Now the fire behaviour has increased very rapidly, so I think that I think they're going to be dealing with rates that are going to be very, very fast," he said. "They're going to be dealing with intense wildfires.

"I think that they're going to be in good shape."