Yukon wildfire leads to Ethel Lake campground evacuation

A wildfire led to the evacuation of Ethel Lake campground and the surrounding area Saturday evening.

The six-hectare fire is east of the campground and a risk to all people and structures nearby, Yukon Protective Services said in a Facebook post.

Wildland Fire crews were on-site, working with RCMP in Yukon, Department of Energy, Mines and Resources staff and volunteer firefighters to notify people and coordinate the evacuation.

Campers had to leave by driving along the Klondike Highway, which was open despite another wildfire 15 kilometres south of Stewart Crossing.

The fire near Stewart Crossing is 35 hectares and growing rapidly, Yukon Protective Services said in a Facebook post.

"Smoke and flames will be visible from the highway," the post said.

The territory is dealing with a high number of lightning-caused fires, which is combined with hot and dry conditions.

Yukon Protective Services said on Facebook that assistance would be arriving from B.C.

There are 67 active fires in the territory as of Saturday evening.