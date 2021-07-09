Wildfire warning issued for Hootalinqua area in Yukon
Lake Laberge wildfire now 2,300 hectares, and burning where Yukon and Teslin Rivers meet
Yukon emergency officials have issued a wildfire warning for the Hootalinqua area, where the Teslin and Yukon Rivers meet northeast of Lake Laberge.
A notice on Thursday afternoon said the Lake Laberge wildfire had grown to 2,300 hectares and was active along both the Teslin River and the Thirty Mile portion of the Yukon River.
"The fire is expected to remain active and generate lots of smoke," the bulletin reads.
People are being asked to avoid traveling on the rivers in that area until conditions improve.
Lake Laberge (XY-007, 2300 hectares): this fire is active along the Teslin River and Thirty Mile portion of the Yukon River. Wildfire crews protected historical sites at Hootalinqua with sprinkler systems and an ignition operation led by ignition specialist Doug Cote, seen here. <a href="https://t.co/lt5LNCQII7">pic.twitter.com/lt5LNCQII7</a>—@YukonPS
Officials say cultural and historic sites at Hootalinqua have been protected by wildfire crews.
Also on Thursday, officials closed a section of the Robert Campbell Highway in southeast Yukon because of another wildfire burning near the roadway.
