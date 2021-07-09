Skip to Main Content
North

Wildfire warning issued for Hootalinqua area in Yukon

Yukon emergency officials have issued a wildfire warning for the Hootalinqua area, where the Teslin and Yukon Rivers meet northeast of Lake Laberge.

Lake Laberge wildfire now 2,300 hectares, and burning where Yukon and Teslin Rivers meet

CBC News ·
A view of the Lake Laberge wildfire on Tuesday, burning near the confluence of the Yukon and Teslin Rivers. (Yukon Protective Services)

Yukon emergency officials have issued a wildfire warning for the Hootalinqua area, where the Teslin and Yukon Rivers meet northeast of Lake Laberge.

A notice on Thursday afternoon said the Lake Laberge wildfire had grown to 2,300 hectares and was active along both the Teslin River and the Thirty Mile portion of the Yukon River.

"The fire is expected to remain active and generate lots of smoke," the bulletin reads.

People are being asked to avoid traveling on the rivers in that area until conditions improve. 

Officials say cultural and historic sites at Hootalinqua have been protected by wildfire crews. 

Also on Thursday, officials closed a section of the Robert Campbell Highway in southeast Yukon because of another wildfire burning near the roadway.

Travelers are asked to avoid using the Yukon or Teslin Rivers near the Hootalinqua area. (Yukon Wildland Fire Management)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now