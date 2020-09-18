'Wild swimmers' explore Yukon, one bone-chilling lake at a time

For many Canadians, swimming in lakes is no big deal — it's just called summer.

In Yukon, though, where even at the height of summer water temperatures range from uncomfortably cold to deathly cold, outdoor swimming is often an activity reserved for hardy souls.

Sophia Marnik is one such hardy soul, and she's inspired a group of like-minded people to join her in sampling as many Yukon lakes as they can.

"A number of years ago I got interested in swimming outside, and I wanted a way to connect with other people here and make a point of going to the lakes," Marnik said.

She started a Facebook group and started posting picture of her "wild swimming" adventures, and soon the group was formed.

"It's different than pools," Marnik said. "Wild swimming is sort of more about stopping and talking halfway along the lake, or talking the whole way across the lake.

"Like, it's very much a community of people. And I can talk a long time when I'm in the water! It's wonderful."

A member of Yukon's 'wild swimming' group takes a frigid late-August dip. (Submitted by Sophia Marnik)

The swimmers typically wear wetsuits to stave off hypothermia, and sometimes have a support boat along for safety when they're far from shore.

Marnik has swum in 12 different Yukon lakes this summer, and was planning on going out again this weekend.

Fellow wild swimmer Marc Champagne, meanwhile, has dipped into 27 different lakes this summer, 21 of them in Yukon.

"I kind of made an early-season list and asked for people to give me suggestions and ideas and then kind of tried to check off all these lakes over the summer," Champagne said.

"I actually spent time looking at Google Maps and trying to find some lakes that people haven't already discovered."

One of Marnik's favourite swims this year was at Yukon's picturesque Emerald Lake, one morning early this month. The water temperature was 9 C, and the air was 0 C. (Submitted by Sophia Marnik)

Marnik says the group is becoming more popular. There's been a lot of interest this year, she said, maybe because Whitehorse's indoor pool was closed for most of the summer due to COVID-19.

"I just think the more people I can swim with, the happier I am," she said.

Champagne says he's reluctant to quit for the season, despite the autumn chill in the air. He's hoping to carry on for at least a few more weeks.

"I started swimming on May 5, and there was still ice floating by in the water. So I guess it's too cold when it gets hard," he laughed.