Frustration over Whitehorse Emergency Shelter forces leaders to rethink approach

The Whitehorse Emergency Shelter has been a recent focus in the Yukon legislature.

Community frustration recently reached a breaking point after the owners of a nearby bakery announced they were closing the business temporarily over safety and noise concerns deriving from the shelter.

Following the announcement, opposition MLAs blamed the Yukon government for the poor management of the situation. The government contracted Connective, a Vancouver-based non-profit, last year to manage the shelter. The organization then partnered with the Council of Yukon First Nations (CYFN) and have been overseeing operations for less than a year.

CBC Yukon's Virginie Ann spoke with Shadelle Chambers, CYFN's executive director, about the concerns.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

When you first heard of the news of the Alpine Bakery temporary closing, what ran through your mind?

I think it's really sad and unfortunate that a business does have to shut down because of the fears that staff are facing. However, I think it's really indicative of the community needs and the realities of our community right now. A certain population that is most vulnerable and marginalized at times really needs the support. The 405 Alexander is an essential service for our community. It's providing the necessary basics of life for many. Last night, 43 people stayed at the emergency shelter. On average, about 10,000 meals are provided a month here.

So why is the shelter getting so much negative attention?

I think we're just seeing our city grow and with growth comes a lot of different complex challenges. We're also seeing symptoms of bad and detrimental policy and colonization impacts. We're in the middle of a housing crisis. We're in the middle of an opioid toxic drug crisis as well. So I think there's many factors. It's not just where the shelter is located; it's not just the fact that we have a shelter, but it's the complexity of all these factors coming together. When affordability and the lack of social housing is a reality. We can't help support people transition from an emergency shelter because there's nowhere for them to go. There is not enough supportive housing. There's not enough treatment beds. So then the shelter, at times, does get a bad rap for allowing people to hang out and allowing people to have access to supports and services that they need.

We've been hearing a lot about the rise of violence in the neighborhood and more crimes, but what have you been hearing from clients using the shelter?

Today when we walked in, a user of the shelter was concerned ... he asked if we were going to shut down this place. Of course not. We do know that people are accessing a lot of food supports here. We hear about the ability for people to come together to make drums, have an elder on site, an opportunity for smudging and the burning of sweet grass. People are getting their basic health care needs meet there. But we also recognize that with the opioid crisis, we're seeing the drug trade and all those pieces that come along with it. So violence, weapons, trafficking, victimization, that also does happen. But I don't think that's happening solely because we have a shelter where it's located. I think it makes it more visible and maybe that's a good thing so that the general public and community can see what's actually happening in the community.

One of the criticisms we've been hearing is the shelter's "wet" approach. What's your thoughts on that?

If we have a requirement of sobriety, that's probably taking out a half or three-quarters of the shelter users. Until we have like a sober shelter, a warming shelter, then I support the low-barrier approach right now. We need some community infrastructure immediately. We needed it years ago. The Council of Yukon First Nations is currently building a woman and Indigenous women's shelter in Whistlebend, decentralizing from the downtown core.

Shadelle Chambers, executive director of the Council of Yukon First Nations. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

The Yukon is often regarded as a trailblazer when it comes to Indigenous rights, but Indigenous people in Whitehorse makes up almost 90 per cent of the homeless population. Where do you feel that the disconnection has happened?

We are very progressive here in the Yukon, especially with 11 self-governing First Nations. However, racism and discrimination are deeply entrenched, we cannot think that it doesn't exist here. We do have some very complex social issues, specially with the cost of living. So that's why CYFN has made a lot of investment in our family preservation work and our wraparound supports and services. And that's why it's important to continue to advocate for social supports if we're really, truly committed to Truth and Reconciliation.

In which way does CYFN believe it has been successful since taking over the shelter?

Well I think the implementation of more cultural programming that wasn't happening before. And as you said, if 90 per cent of the shelter users are Indigenous, they need to see staff here who are reflective of who they are, they need to see the space be reflective of who they are.

What's next?

There's an opportunity, both politically and community-based for some real great solutions. This is a community challenge. It's not just Connective and CYFN issue. I'm always optimistic that if we can continue to create awareness, advocate, implement, and help bring partners together. So I do look forward to continuing to ensure that these issues are at the forefront, but we need financial investments to meet some of these changes, and to ensure that we have a better future for our children. There's opportunities for us to make a difference and Yukon First Nations need to be part of that solution, if not leading it.