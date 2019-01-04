Youth group gets funding to continue building Whitehorse's 'Dream Trail'

Work on the "Dream Trail" will continue this summer in Whitehorse, thanks to nearly $49,000 from the Yukon government's Community Development Fund.

The hiking and biking trail starts at the base of Grey Mountain and snakes along the side. This summer will be the third year of work on it.

By the end of next summer the trail should reach the north peak of the mountain, said Rob Horne, program facilitator at the Youth Achievement Centre. It was his idea to build the trail with the young people he works with.

"Any job that gets me out of the office is great," says Horne.

But more than that, Horne was looking for a way to show young people they are capable of being employed. Horne says he often works with teens who are not on a path towards graduating high school.

"For so long we've been telling kids ... that if they don't go to school, they're failures," said Horne.

Horne says the trail work shows youth that even if they struggle with school, they are still valuable members of the community, and they still have strong work ethics.

Rob Horne is a program facilitator with the Youth Achievement Centre. It was his idea to build the Dream Trail. (Steven Hossock)

"They get up early," he said. "They work hard."

Horne partners with the organization, Bringing Youth Towards Equality (BYTE), to apply for money every year, and hire young people. Other partners on the trail project are the City of Whitehorse, the Yukon Government, and the Contagious Mountain Biking Club.

Horne said it isn't just a make-work project for the teens — it's a real job, creating a trail that everyone in the community can use.

"Whether for running 10 kilometres in the morning, or mountain biking, it'll be an epic trail and Whitehorse's, probably, 'crown' when it's finished," said Horne.

Horne said the Dream Trail will reach the south peak, or true summit, of Grey Mountain after three more summers of work. But, he said, maybe it will take longer, and he's fine with that.