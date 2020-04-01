Whitehorse council balks at cost to buy and demolish house in landslide zone

Some Whitehorse city council members don't want to spend more than $450,000 to buy — and then tear down — a downtown home.

The home on Seventh Avenue is in an area that was designated as unsafe in the 1970s. A number of properties were determined to be in the path of potential landslides and some residents took advantage of a program at the time to relocate to safer areas.

Others, however, chose to stay in their homes.

Since then the city has been buying properties in the unsafe zone as they become available and then tearing the homes down. There are only a few left.

After longtime Whitehorse resident Alphonse Kowalkowski died last year, the city began negotiating with his estate to purchase his Seventh Avenue home.

The city's policy on the escarpment homes has been to pay the market value of similar homes in other parts of the city, said city official Mike Gau.

In this instance, the negotiators settled on $451,000 for the property. The house contains asbestos and lead which could mean demolition costs of more than $100,000, council heard Monday night.

Several councillors — who met by phone and videoconference on Monday — are unhappy with the cost.

Whitehorse city hall. Councillors met this week by phone and videoconference. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

"Seems like a lot of money to pay for a tear-down," Councillor Laura Cabott said.

"What is the value to the city if we acquire it?" Cabbott asked. "What possibly would the land be used for?"

The property is next door to a community garden. Gau said the land could be used for something similar, or perhaps a park.

Cabott questioned that as well.

"I'm just wondering, if it's not safe to have a house there, why would it be safe also have the public utiliizing it?" Cabott asked.

Gau said a landslide could catch residents in a home while they were asleep. People outdoors would see it coming, he said.

Cabott also asked what would happen if the city decided not to buy the home.

Gau said the current zoning means it likely could not be sold. He said people could remain living there, but would not be allowed to rebuild or add on to the existing home.

Landslide risk 'still there,' council hears

Gau also reminded the council of why the city wanted to buy the property.

"The risk of a slide is still there," said Gau. "That's why the city has been purchasing these properties through time."

Councillor Dan Boyd is unconvinced.

"The people that remained have enjoyed the use of those lands, knowing full well there would be problems down the road of being able to sell your property because of the environmental reserve zoning that has been laid over top of this area," said Boyd.

Whitehorse city councillor Dan Boyd questions why the city should pay market value for a home it plans to tear down. (Dave Croft/CBC)

"So they went in and stayed there with their eyes wide open for 45 years as well," he said.

Other councillors questioned whether, with the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, this is a good time for the city to make a purchase like this.

The council directed city staff to come back later with more information. Boyd said staff can talk to councillors informally if they need more direction.