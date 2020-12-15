Whitehorse convoy tours city to show support for farmers in India
Dozens of vehicles took to roads and streets on the weekend to show global support for farmers
People in Whitehorse have joined protests against legislation in India meant to reform farming practices there.
Critics say it will result in large corporations gradually taking ownership of family farms and forcing their owners off the land.
More than half of India's workforce is involved in farming. While the sector once accounted for a third of India's gross domestic product, it now accounts for only about 17 or 18 per cent of the country's $2.9 trillion US economy, according to India's Economic Survey 2017-2018.
The farmers are angry about three agricultural reform laws the Indian government passed earlier this fall.
The government says the new laws will make the sector more efficient, allowing farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment.
The farmers say they will deregulate crop prices and devastate their earnings.
The unrest is being closely watched by many people in Canada who have roots in India's Punjab and Haryana states and still own property there.
There's also concern about force used by police to break up large protests in India.
Whitehorse resident Kultej Gill helped organize a rally in Whitehorse supporting the farmers.
Protests around the world
Gill said more than 100 vehicles joined a convoy that toured several Whitehorse neighbourhoods on Sunday.
He said the message people are sending is that the Indian government's policies have triggered what he believes may be the largest global protest ever.
"In the north, south, east and west, everybody is trying to convey their message that the Indian government is doing an injustice to their people, especially to the farmers," he said.
The rallies around the world have grown into protests against the treatment of farmers everywhere, Gill said.
Farmers have taken to roads in India blockading main highways and inspiring protests around the world.
Gill said the rally in Whitehorse was limited to people riding in their cars to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
