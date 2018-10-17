Whitehorse council mulls proposal for local preference in awarding city contracts

City officials in Whitehorse have come up a plan that would see preference for local businesses when awarding city contracts.

They presented their recommendations on Thursday, to council members at city hall.

The move comes after a local garden centre was denied a contract earlier this year to provide bedding plants because its bid was $250 higher than one from a B.C. supplier.

Fay Branigan, the owner of Cliffside Country Store and Greenhouse in Whitehorse, was shocked when she lost the $15,000 contract.

Branigan said she just assumed the city had local preference, "but you know they haven't for a long time.

"I think the general public had no idea," she said.

Branigan said winning the contract would have allowed her to hire another full time employee for the summer.

She's glad the city may be taking steps to ensure there's preference for local businesses.

"It may seem like a small amount to some people, and given the city's budget it might seem like peanuts to them — but to a small local business, this is a huge change for the better," she said.

Managers could have more flexibility to use local suppliers

City staff are proposing to give managers the flexibility to only contact local suppliers about upcoming contracts.

They say a three per cent buffer could also be added to the process, meaning that if the difference between an outside bid and a local bid is less than three per cent, the local business would win.

Councillor Steve Roddick said he agrees more contracts should go to locals.

"I think certainly we want to see more city procurement going toward local businesses, and benefiting our local community," he said.

But Roddick, along with other councillors, said there are lots of details in the staff recommendations that need to be discussed. For instance, he said, it's unclear if the proposals apply to services as well as goods.

Local preference can cost more, city manager says

Lindsay Schneider, the city's finance manager, said a three per cent buffer could cost almost $400,000 per year.

She said there is also research that suggests local contractors will raise their bids when they know they have the buffer.

Schneider said the city was not able to look to other Canadian communities for guidance on local preference.

She said it's been banned in southern Canada because of interprovincial trade agreements.

Schneider said around 80 per cent of the city's procurement budget last year went to local businesses.