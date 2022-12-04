Whitehorse Christmas Parade returns to dazzle Main Street after 2 years of pandemic restrictions

Main Street's Whitehorse was awash in holiday lights Saturday night as the city's Christmas Parade returned to its pre-pandemic route.

A delegation of dogs, dancers and a large crowd embraced some warmer weather of about -10 C, following a week of temperatures dipping below -25 C, to enjoy the festive floats.

Hundreds of residents gathered downtown slightly before 6 p.m. Whitehorse resident Amos Scott was among them, surrounded by his loved ones.

"We are fully ready for this," Scott told CBC News, one hand already deep in his bag of parade snacks.

Scott said it didn't take a lot of convincing to attend the parade this year, a comment that was echoed by several other residents.

Oh, it's always magical. — Santa Claus, Winterval Santa Clause Parade of Lights

The annual Winterval Santa Claus Parade of Lights saw about 20 floats wrapped in Christmas lights, driving through a more traditional route this year after it had changed course in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Instead, the annual parade circulated several neighbourhoods for the past two years, to allow people to witness it while respecting social distancing measures.

As COVID-19 restrictions have lifted across the country, including in the Yukon, the traditional gathering on Main Street was reintroduced this year.

"It had its benefits, but it's nicer to be out among everybody," Patrick McCorry, one of the parade's attendees, said on Saturday. "I'm with my wife, two little monsters, friends and neighbours and their little monsters."

Various vehicles and floats, including the fire department and the Yukon's Emergency Medical Services made way to Santa Claus, who was closing the festivities.

Santa Claus waves at the crowd during the Christmas Parade in Whitehorse on Dec. 3, 2022. After lighting up the city's official tree, Santa Claus taught some children different ways to say Merry Christmas. (Virginie Ann/ CBC News)

Santa, the highlight of the parade, rode a horse-drawn sleigh down the streets before stopping in front of the White Pass & Yukon Route Depot for the tree-lighting ceremony.

Residents marvelled at hundreds of twinkling lights from the city's Christmas tree as Santa Claus plugged in the electricity.

"Oh, it's always magical," Santa Claus told CBC News at the parade.

"That first touch, when the light blooms in the city and the Christmas Spirit truly comes alive, that sense of caring and sharing and spreading a message of peace...we are all together, sharing this beautiful planet."

This year's proceeds from the parade will be handed to the Yukon Imagination Library, a program that provides free books to children and promotes early literacy.