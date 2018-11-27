Proposed daycare in former nightclub sparks debate at Whitehorse city council

A proposed childcare centre in the former nightclub at the Days Inn hotel is prompting questions from Whitehorse city council members.

Several councillors noted at their Monday night meeting that potential childcare centre operators are being forced to look in commercial areas, rather than residential neighbourhoods, for space.

"It's concerning that we seem to be pushing out group daycares into more commercial areas, but I'm just wondering why are we doing that," said Coun. Jocelyn Curteanu.

Mike Gau, the city's director of development services, said there is no problem in residential neighbourhoods for small daycare operators with up to four children in their home. But there can be issues when somebody wants to open a large childcare centre on a quiet residential street, he said.

"Trying to find a balance in residential neighbourhoods between large childcare centres with, say, dozens of children and staff and so forth, with retention of the residential character," said Gau.

He said the city sometimes directs potential daycare operators toward commercial centres that exist within residential neighbourhoods.

'We're the 'wilderness city''

Whitehorse city council gave first reading on Monday to the zoning change required to open the childcare centre in the Days Inn. It needs to pass three readings before it's approved.

The operator wants to open a facility for children between the ages of one and five, with a fenced play area made up of sand and turf for kids three and under.

The older children would be transported by van to play areas in downtown parks.

Coun. Jan Stick said she sympathizes with daycare operators who are trying to find space, but questions whether downtown is appropriate for children.

Councillor Jan Stick would rather see daycares in green, natural settings than surrounded by a parking lot. (Dave Croft/CBC)

"We're moving them into areas where there's no green space, no playground," she said.

"I mean, we're 'the wilderness city,' and yet children don't seem to have access to the outdoors in safe and natural settings," said Stick.

The city should look for ways to guarantee there will be better options for daycare operators, she said.

Coun. Samson Hartland, however, disagrees the downtown is a bad place for childcare centres.

Councillor Samson Hartland says the downtown is a great place for a kid to grow up. (CBC)

"We have all sorts of activities downtown — you got the waterfront, you got Shipyards Park, you've got Rotary Park, you got museums. There's all sorts of activities, including LePage Park with Arts in the Park in the summertime," said Hartland.

"I mean, I see those kids everywhere, and they're fantastic because they're immersed in our day-to-day activities."