Yukon officials to give weekly COVID-19 update

Officials in Yukon are giving their weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday morning.

Premier Sandy Silver and Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley are set to speak at 10:30 a.m. local time. The news conference will be streamed here and on the CBC North and CBC Yukon Facebook pages.

As of Tuesday, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the territory. There have been 72 cases total in Yukon, with 71 recovered and one death.

21% of territory's total population now vaccinated

Last week, Whitehorse became the first capital city in the country to open up its vaccine clinics to the general population over age 18.

As of Tuesday, the Yukon government says, 15,572 people in the territory have had their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The government says the total number of people who have had their second dose, as of Monday, was 8,840 — or about 21 per cent of the total population in the territory.

On Friday, the territory released a two-step approach, titled A Path Forward: Next Steps, which looks to strengthen some current public health measures and vaccinate as many people as possible before gradually reducing restrictions.

The strategy outlines what will need to happen before the territory considers changes to self-isolation requirements, expands social bubbles and eases capacity limits inside bars and restaurants.

The plan hinges on the territory's overall vaccination rate, the new case count remaining low, the understanding and impact of the COVID-19 variants, no community spread and ongoing adherence to public health measures.

Hanley said Tuesday that depending on case counts in the territory and across the country, and how COVID-19 variants play out, he is "pretty optimistic" that Yukon can start easing restrictions in the territory by late spring.

Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Brendan Hanley receives his COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Angie Bartelen at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on March 3. (The Canadian Press/Mike Thomas)

B.C. bubble in weeks to come?

In the Northwest Territories legislature on Tuesday, Premier Caroline Cochrane was pressed about the possibility of a travel bubble between Yukon and the N.W.T.

Cochrane said while Premier Silver is "more than interested" in having exemptions, it's complicated.



"Premier Silver has let me know that if he was to consider having an exemption, not a bubble, but an exemption, then he would not be OK with us closing the border when they open up to British Columbia.

"In conversations it will only be in a couple of weeks, he's assuming, before they open up to British Columbia. So at this time, that is the underlying factor that is not good news for us."

CBC has not yet confirmed these conversations with Silver.