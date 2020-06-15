Lightning sparks 4 new fires in Yukon over the weekend

Storms over the weekend sparked four new lightning-caused fires in Yukon, according to the territory's Wildland Fire Management.

Crews have been sent to two of them.

One is a fire burning on around 2,859 hectares, five kilometres south of Eagle Plains. Firefighters have set up sprinklers at the Eagle Plains lodge as a preventative measure. It is not threatened currently and the Dempster Highway is not impacted, according to a news release Monday morning.

Crews are holding another 16-hectare fire east of Faro that is burning north of Moose Lake.

The other two new fires are in wilderness management zones. According to Wildland Fire's news release, wildfires in these zones are monitored and usually allowed to burn and fulfil their natural purpose.

A 1,047 hectare wildfire is burning 60 kilometres northeast of Old Crow. The smoke from this fire could be seen from Old Crow Sunday. The community is not at risk nor are any known properties near the fire, states the release.

Lastly, a wildfire 60 kilometres west of Eagle Plains has grown to 6,631 hectares in size. Historical sites in the area are not at risk, according to Wildland Fire.