Lifesaving Society has tips for safe play around the water

Hot weather comes with a longing to be on a beach somewhere, cooling off with dips in the water.

But July in Canada is also the peak period for drownings, according to Dale Miller, the executive director of the B.C. and Yukon Branch of The Lifesaving Society.

"With all the beautiful waterways in the Yukon, and the great weather coming, we certainly want people to enjoy their time in the water," he said. "But also be very safe around the water and think ahead about being safe when they're on or near the water."

Know the conditions

People should always know a bit about the place they're swimming, said Miller.

That includes knowing if there is a strong current or a steep drop-off. Cold water can cause distress to even experienced swimmers, he said.

Miller pointed out there have been several drowning deaths in the Yukon River in Whitehorse in recent years because of the currents.

Dale Miller with the Lifesaving Society says children should always be under direct supervision when they're in or near the water. For children, inflatable toys like this unicorn are not safe to use without wearing a life jacket. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

Overconfidence can be deadly, Miller said. Typically every year 80 per cent of drowning victims are men, particularly men between 18 and 34 years.

Looking out for each other

Children in or near the water should always wear a life-jacket and be under direct supervision at all times.

"It's very important," said Miller.

Bringing items that might aid in a rescue is also a good idea, he said. That could include a rope for throwing a floatation device to a swimmer in trouble.

Miller says conditions such as currents and sharp drop-offs are important to know about before going in the water. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

"Something like first off, trying to talk them in, calm them down, secondly potentially reaching to them," said Miller.

"Thirdly throwing something to them, so last resort being to go into the water yourself, and certainly last resort making what we call a contact rescue."

Miller said four people have already died this year in B.C. while trying to rescue somebody in the water.

Tubing is fun, but take precautions

Miller said people should never trust their lives or their children's lives with floatation devices like tubes and floating toys.

He said the chances of falling into the water are good so people who can't swim should always wear a life-jacket.

With files from Jane Sponagle